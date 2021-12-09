Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 574.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,809 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 13,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC opened at $69.98 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $86.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

