Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

ACWX opened at $56.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.40. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $59.19.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.