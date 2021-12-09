Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Amundi acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,924,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after acquiring an additional 943,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,043.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 799,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,211,000 after acquiring an additional 729,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $214,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,936 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $106.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $108.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.64.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

