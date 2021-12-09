Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,382 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $36,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $38,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $426.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.12. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.04.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

