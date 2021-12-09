Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 31,911 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,911 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tyson Foods by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 34,460 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,203,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,777,000 after purchasing an additional 72,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after purchasing an additional 59,739 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 57.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 41,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 744,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN opened at $83.53 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

