Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 400 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 103.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of IHF stock opened at $272.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.66. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $225.88 and a 12 month high of $283.89.

