Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,972 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 16.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,441 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Aflac by 5.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,355,000 after purchasing an additional 345,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $56.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Several analysts have commented on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 7,140 shares of company stock worth $403,567 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

