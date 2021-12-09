Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 3,371 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.67. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $45.48 and a 12 month high of $57.77.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.