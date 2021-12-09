Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DG opened at $221.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.15 and its 200 day moving average is $220.01.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

