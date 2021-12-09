Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,858 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,912.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $244.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.56. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.59.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

