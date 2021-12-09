Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,157 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,000.

IWD stock opened at $164.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.31. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

