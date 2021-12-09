Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 188 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,739.21 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,773.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,719.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Raymond James downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,600.00 target price (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,992.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.