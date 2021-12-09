Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 3,404 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 449,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 49,776 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $170.81 billion, a PE ratio of 86.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.59.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

