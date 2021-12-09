Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 3,713 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 127.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

IWN opened at $166.67 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.56 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.68.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

