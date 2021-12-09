Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,456,502,000 after buying an additional 471,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,968,000 after purchasing an additional 607,206 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,154,000 after purchasing an additional 68,322 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

SO stock opened at $64.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,850 shares of company stock worth $754,257 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.