Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.7% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $164.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.83.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.97.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

