Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 103.7% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 23,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $92.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.87 and a 200-day moving average of $97.39. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $77.76 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

