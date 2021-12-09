Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 421,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at $4,716,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $131.74 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.68.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,328.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

