Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $92.20 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $93.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.00.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

