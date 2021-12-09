Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSTK. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,781,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $81.53 on Thursday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $112.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 4.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $594,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $477,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,797 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OSTK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

