Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.79.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $203.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.66. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

