Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,010.3% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

