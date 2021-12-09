Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 472.1% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 421,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after buying an additional 347,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after buying an additional 192,194 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,768,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 6,863.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 76,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 462,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,037,000 after buying an additional 71,719 shares in the last quarter.

ARKF opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $64.49.

