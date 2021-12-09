Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $1.19 Million in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.26% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMCV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of IMCV opened at $67.24 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $68.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

