Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 4,076 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $503,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.18. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.

