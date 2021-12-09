Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 920 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $152.68 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $177.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

