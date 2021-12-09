Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $356.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.97 and a 12 month high of $357.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.35.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on EL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

In other news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,087,584 shares of company stock worth $714,015,289 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

