Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,769 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills stock opened at $64.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $65.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

