Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 390 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $923.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $910.82 and its 200-day moving average is $897.59. The stock has a market cap of $140.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

