Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,674 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSTG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pure Storage by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 1.34. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $33.78.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

