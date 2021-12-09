KeyCorp Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for American Campus Communities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

ACC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

ACC opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 424.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $55.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,501.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,123,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,718 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 909.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 743,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 669,615 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth $22,597,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth $20,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

