KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Hits $1.16 on Top Exchanges

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last week, KeyFi has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00002396 BTC on popular exchanges. KeyFi has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $25,059.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00056804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,145.76 or 0.08546153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00059752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00078763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,564.64 or 1.00112114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002771 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

