KickToken [new] (KICK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.07 Million

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 9th. One KickToken [new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken [new] has a market capitalization of $22.07 million and $2.82 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KickToken [new] has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

KickToken [new] Profile

KickToken [new] is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,493,621,225 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

