Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 575.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 386,991 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Kimco Realty worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.97.

NYSE KIM opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

