Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Shares Gap Down to $5.89

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.89, but opened at $5.63. Kinross Gold shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 611,007 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.6% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344,444 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 673,988 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.7% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 431,940 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

