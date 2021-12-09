Kion Group (KGX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kion Group (FRA: KGX) in the last few weeks:

12/7/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €92.00 ($103.37) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/7/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €113.00 ($126.97) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/7/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €111.00 ($124.72) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/3/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €99.00 ($111.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/5/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €108.00 ($121.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/4/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €100.00 ($112.36) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/4/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €111.00 ($124.72) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/4/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €113.00 ($126.97) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/4/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €120.00 ($134.83) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

11/4/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €99.00 ($111.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/4/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €103.00 ($115.73) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/1/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €80.00 ($89.89) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/27/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €113.00 ($126.97) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/27/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €90.00 ($101.12) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/27/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €95.00 ($106.74) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/27/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €114.00 ($128.09) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/26/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €73.00 ($82.02) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/26/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €104.00 ($116.85) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

10/26/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €109.00 ($122.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/26/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €96.00 ($107.87) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/26/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €103.00 ($115.73) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/26/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €96.00 ($107.87) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/19/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €104.00 ($116.85) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

10/13/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €113.00 ($126.97) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/12/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €104.00 ($116.85) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

FRA:KGX opened at €99.96 ($112.31) on Thursday. Kion Group Ag has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($91.93). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €89.90.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

