Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) rose 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.36 and last traded at $58.36. Approximately 7,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 402,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.48 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barry E. Davis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.88 per share, for a total transaction of $528,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $71,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 81.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,123,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,110,000 after purchasing an additional 503,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 760.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after buying an additional 366,766 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 15.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,470,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,201,000 after buying an additional 201,297 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 439.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 210,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after buying an additional 171,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after buying an additional 163,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

