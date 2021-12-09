Koios Beverage (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) dropped 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 5,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 317,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.

Koios Beverage Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KBEVF)

Koios Beverage Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells functional beverages in the United States. The company also provides supplements and coffee products. It distributes its products through a network of approximately 4,400 retail locations and Website. The company was formerly known as Super Nova Petroleum Corp.

