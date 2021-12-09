Komo Plant Based Foods (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Trading 3.3% Higher

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) traded up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. 235,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 709,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.17.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Komo Plant Based Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komo Plant Based Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.