Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Achieves $104.33 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $104.33 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.77 or 0.00349207 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00144313 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00090987 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000132 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001147 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 129,193,257 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.