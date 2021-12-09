Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.46% of Koppers worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Koppers by 2,570.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Koppers by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 112,183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $689.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.02. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.97 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

