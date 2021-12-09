Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Kore Potash plc (LON:KP2) fell 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.97 ($0.01). 1,243,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 4,157,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KP2. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 3 ($0.04) price target on shares of Kore Potash in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Kore Potash in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market cap of £32.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.93.

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

