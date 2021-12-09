Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Shares Down 0.6%

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2021

Shares of Kore Potash plc (LON:KP2) fell 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.97 ($0.01). 1,243,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 4,157,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KP2. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 3 ($0.04) price target on shares of Kore Potash in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Kore Potash in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market cap of £32.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.93.

Kore Potash Company Profile (LON:KP2)

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

