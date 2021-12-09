Korn Ferry Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Korn Ferry has a payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Shares of KFY stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $76.17. The stock had a trading volume of 325,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.51. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.03.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KFY. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Korn Ferry stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.