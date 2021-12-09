Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.23. Kornit Digital posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kornit Digital.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,490. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.26 and a 200 day moving average of $137.34. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.70 and a beta of 1.76. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $79.76 and a 1 year high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.