Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ)’s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.55 ($0.06). Approximately 14,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 90,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

The firm has a market cap of £41.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.81.

About Kropz (LON:KRPZ)

Kropz plc operates as an explorer developer of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. The company produces plant nutrient feed minerals for the sub-Saharan African agricultural industry. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, an advanced stage phosphate project located in the West Cape, South Africa.

