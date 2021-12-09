Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $62.31

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.31 and traded as low as $59.39. Kuehne + Nagel International shares last traded at $59.86, with a volume of 6,231 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average of $67.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.