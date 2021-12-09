Kuende (KUE) Price Tops $0.0005

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded down 23.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last seven days, Kuende has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One Kuende coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuende has a total market cap of $427,176.08 and approximately $23.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00043684 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.91 or 0.00219102 BTC.

About Kuende

KUE is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende . The official website for Kuende is kuende.com . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Buying and Selling Kuende

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

