Kusama Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $76.63 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and $76.63 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $288.54 or 0.00600309 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056335 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,098.06 or 0.08525910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00059786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00078584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,029.48 or 0.99924122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars.

