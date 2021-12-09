Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNC) Market Cap Tops $647.64 Million

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded up 38.5% against the dollar. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a total market capitalization of $647.64 million and approximately $83.15 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy coin can currently be bought for about $3.16 or 0.00005518 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00043465 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.07 or 0.00220184 BTC.

About Kyber Network Crystal Legacy

KNC is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 coins and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 coins. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

