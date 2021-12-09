Kyber Network Crystal v2 Market Capitalization Tops $242.37 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00002858 BTC on exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a market capitalization of $242.37 million and approximately $41.87 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00043841 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007345 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Coin Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CRYPTO:KNC) is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 177,809,350 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal v2

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

